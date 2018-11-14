Prophecy Development (PCY) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 2,127,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 757% from the average daily volume of 248,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

In other Prophecy Development news, Director Daniel Colin Fidock sold 250,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Also, Director John Lee purchased 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 591,600 shares of company stock worth $106,727.

Prophecy Development Company Profile (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.

