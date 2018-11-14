Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCA) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.
Shares of Protective Insurance stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $24.86.
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.
Protective Insurance Company Profile
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.