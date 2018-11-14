Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:PTVCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,039. Protective Insurance has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

