Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 468,480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $213,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $50,081,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $8,902,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,063 shares of company stock worth $611,427. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

