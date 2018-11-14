Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Valero Energy worth $252,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

