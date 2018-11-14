Public Storage (PSA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage’s third-quarter 2018 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.70 improved 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.61. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. Results highlight improvement in net operating income (NOI) from same-store and non-same store facilities. Higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot supported the company’s same-store performance. Additionally, Public Storage benefited from its expansion efforts in the reported quarter. However, supply has been rising in a number of its markets. This limits its power to raise rents and turn on more discounting. Additionally, rate hike has added to its woes. Also, shares of Public Storage have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,411,000 after acquiring an additional 290,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,235,000 after buying an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,863,000 after buying an additional 57,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,854,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

