PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in PulteGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

