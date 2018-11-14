Pura Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Pura has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $3,574.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pura has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pura

Pura is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 181,616,072 coins and its circulating supply is 174,833,578 coins. The official website for Pura is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

