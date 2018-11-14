Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.79).

PURP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

