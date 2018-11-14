Puxin (NEW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

