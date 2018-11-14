Puzo Michael J Sells 1,815 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,594,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,514,597,000 after purchasing an additional 338,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,046,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,582,301,000 after purchasing an additional 640,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

