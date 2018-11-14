Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $80.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $82,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,747 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after purchasing an additional 555,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,684,000 after buying an additional 257,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,559,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 291,197 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

