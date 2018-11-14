Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Cut by William Blair

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.01. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Floor & Decor by 25.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

