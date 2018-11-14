Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Issued By B. Riley

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of IMMU opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.93. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 554,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.