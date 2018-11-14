Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Cut by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $11.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of -0.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SSR Mining by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SSR Mining by 2,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

