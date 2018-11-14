Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

NOV opened at $32.91 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.03.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,228 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $170,243,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 197.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 512.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 728,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

