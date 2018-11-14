Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Cut by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.71.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$25.08.

In other news, Director Maryann Natalie Keller bought 3,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Also, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 10,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 133,675 shares of company stock worth $1,672,977.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

