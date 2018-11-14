Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cision Ltd (CISN) Reduced by Analyst

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cision in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cision’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CISN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Cision stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cision news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $554,465.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,048,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

