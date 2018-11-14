Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Corp Lifted by Analyst (SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGMS. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1,643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.