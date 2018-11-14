Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Lowered by B. Riley

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $878.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $554,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

