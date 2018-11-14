Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Issued By Wedbush

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of GAIN opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,089.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 143.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at $912,651.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

