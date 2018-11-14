Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc Decreased by Analyst (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.92.

ULTA stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $314.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.