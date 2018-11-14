Qora (QORA) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Qora coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qora has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Qora has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qora Profile

QORA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Qora is qora.org. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qora is forum.qora.tech.

Buying and Selling Qora

Qora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

