QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-sold-by-qci-asset-management-inc-ny.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.