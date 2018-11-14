Qualys Inc (QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 11,250 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 328,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,658. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

