Qualys Inc (QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $152,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.42. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,598 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 882,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/qualys-inc-qlys-vp-bruce-k-posey-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.