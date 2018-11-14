Quidel (QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 38,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,704,282.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at $20,832,311.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,067 shares of company stock worth $10,204,720. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quidel by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

