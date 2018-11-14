Rand Wealth LLC Has $33.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Rand Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,481 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,277,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,410,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,520,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,290,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,514,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 742,881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 898,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,497. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0682 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

