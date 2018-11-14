Randgold Resources (GOLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $98.00 price target on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.29. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

