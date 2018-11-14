Raymond James (RJF) Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $66,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

