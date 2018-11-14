Raymond James Trims Kelt Exploration (KEL) Target Price to C$11.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 142.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEL. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.78.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.75 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$33,238.08. Also, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

