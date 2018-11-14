Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Edison International worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 416.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

