Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909,325 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of PPL worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 37.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

