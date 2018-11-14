Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 90,500 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,152,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $37,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,290,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,819,000 after acquiring an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,246,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 230,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,325. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

