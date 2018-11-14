Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently:

11/7/2018 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Tenet Healthcare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2018 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tenet Healthcare gained in a year’s time, outperforming its industry's growth. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. Strategic divestitures helped streamlining its core operations while accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Moreover, the company’s recently adopted enterprise-wide cost-reduction program is likely to favor earnings going forward. However, the company has a high level of uncollectible accounts inducing a mounting level of bad debt. Rising leverage ratio has induced a spike in interest expenses, weighing on the company’s margins. Its revenues have been declining over the last few quarters mainly due to reduced admissions, inpatient and outpatient surgeries, emergency department visits and total outpatient visits.”

10/4/2018 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tenet Healthcare gained in a year’s time, outperforming its industry's growth. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. Strategic divestitures helped streamlining its core operations while accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Moreover, the company’s recently adopted enterprise-wide cost-reduction program is likely to favor earnings going forward. However, the company has a high level of uncollectible accounts inducing a mounting level of bad debt. Rising leverage ratio has induced a spike in interest expenses, weighing on the company’s margins.”

Shares of THC stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

