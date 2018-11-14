Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/10/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Kiritsy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 884,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $10,013,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 796,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 431,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

