Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rational (RAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rational (FRA: RAA):

11/1/2018 – Rational was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Rational was given a new €555.00 ($645.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Rational had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/30/2018 – Rational was given a new €495.00 ($575.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($656.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Rational was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Rational was given a new €610.00 ($709.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Rational was given a new €620.00 ($720.93) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Rational was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rational stock opened at €506.00 ($588.37) on Wednesday. Rational Ag has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.