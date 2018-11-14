Red Pulse Market Cap Hits $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

