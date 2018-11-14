REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 285.03% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have updated our model to reflect the reported 3Q18 financials. Currently, we project revenues of $10.4M and a net loss of $0.18 per share for 2018. The company also reported approximately $43M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 3Q18, which we believe is sufficient to fund operations into 2Q19.””

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.84. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 133.07% and a negative net margin of 564.71%. Analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

