Regional REIT (RGL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

In related news, insider Frances Daley bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($39,592.32).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

