Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $17.28.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,823.62% and a negative return on equity of 239.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

