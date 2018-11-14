Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $138,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,207,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70,038 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,041,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $935,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA stock opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

