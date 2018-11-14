Relevium Technologies (RLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 267375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03.

In other news, insider Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 215,000 shares of company stock worth $25,450.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets. It primarily focuses in the areas of e-commerce and wellness services, as well as on nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and nutri-cosmeceutical products. The company was formerly known as BIOflex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Relevium Technologies Inc in December 2015.

