Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:RLMD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases, primarily depression and chronic pain in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

