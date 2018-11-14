Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.79).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

