Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $125.98 and a one year high of $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,669,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 322,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

