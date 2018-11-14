Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $6.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. Magna International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 233,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Magna International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

