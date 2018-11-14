Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Resorts Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

ERI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $35.00 on Monday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 20.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,242.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,300. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

