Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Group Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQB. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “c$61.15” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$68.83 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$52.01 and a 12 month high of C$72.98.

In related news, Director Brian Leland sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.27, for a total transaction of C$163,117.26. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$127,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,414.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.