Research Analysts Set Expectations for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Sunday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 646.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,673,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 1,448,922 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,727,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,361,000 after buying an additional 283,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.